Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Sells 207 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,910,000 after buying an additional 2,404,052 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,096,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,764,000 after buying an additional 2,267,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,587,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,289,000 after buying an additional 1,889,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.57. 231,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,045,311. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

