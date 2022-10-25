Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Takes $275,000 Position in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LWLG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,537,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,607,000 after buying an additional 55,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after buying an additional 38,426 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 4,724.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 554,976 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 419,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 229,252 shares in the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS LWLG traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 547,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,377. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71.

Lightwave Logic ( OTCMKTS:LWLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

