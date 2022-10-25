Value Line, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Value Line has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Value Line Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of VALU opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $572.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.48. Value Line has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 28.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 141.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 10.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

