Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Down to $65.48

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.48, but opened at $60.50. Value Line shares last traded at $60.50, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Value Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line Trading Down 7.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $572.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Value Line during the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Value Line by 141.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Value Line during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.