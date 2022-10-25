Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,092,152 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993,626 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $178,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $50,201,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,259,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,546,000 after buying an additional 420,081 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,880,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after buying an additional 1,103,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,523,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,812,000 after buying an additional 314,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,451,476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after buying an additional 3,426,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Harmony Gold Mining stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. 60,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,039,496. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Featured Articles

