Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,808,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807,275 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $152,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $63.34. 31,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.07 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Corteva’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

