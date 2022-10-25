Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,890 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Veeva Systems worth $189,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 250,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,207,000 after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $5.20 on Tuesday, reaching $163.60. 4,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,283. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.67. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $325.66.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

