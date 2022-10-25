Van ECK Associates Corp Has $165.59 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,179 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Emerson Electric worth $165,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.13. 15,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.45. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

