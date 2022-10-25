Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,170,534 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551,361 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti accounts for 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 5.79% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $357,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,882,311 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,686,000 after buying an additional 352,369 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after acquiring an additional 697,908 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,457,000 after acquiring an additional 432,001 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 42.6% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,189,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after buying an additional 355,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 20.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,020,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after buying an additional 171,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

AU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Investec downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AU traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.02. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

