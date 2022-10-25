Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,373,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,263 shares during the period. Pan American Silver makes up about 1.2% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.11% of Pan American Silver worth $440,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,175. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -129.03%.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.