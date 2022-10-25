Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 331,314 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,064,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,314 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises about 2.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 4.21% of Franco-Nevada worth $1,061,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.97. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

