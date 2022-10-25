Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 55,713 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,713 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.89% of Kellogg worth $215,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1,926.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,483.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 903,893 shares of company stock worth $66,530,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,627. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

