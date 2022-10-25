Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,638,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664,937 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 10.74% of Equinox Gold worth $144,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. 105,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,073. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.28.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

