Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 29,548 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,582,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,548 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $266,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 58.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 84,148 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Shares of MCHP traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.76. The stock had a trading volume of 92,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,856. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.17.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

