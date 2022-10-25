Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Cut by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $143.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

