Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $21,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH stock opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.91. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

