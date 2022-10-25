Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,037 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,347,326. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78.

