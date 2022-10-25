Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Reduced by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 4.5% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $80,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.37. 5,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,777. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.26 and its 200-day moving average is $239.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

