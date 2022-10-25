Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $55,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $195.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.