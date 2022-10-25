Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after acquiring an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,210,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.42. The stock had a trading volume of 74,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,871. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average is $94.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.