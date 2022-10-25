Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 122.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,333 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,952. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $55.07.

