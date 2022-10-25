Velas Price Tops $0.0396 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. Velas has a market cap of $93.70 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00082711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00059539 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014966 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00024983 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007637 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,367,305,368 coins and its circulating supply is 2,367,305,367 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.