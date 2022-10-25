Venus (XVS) Trading Up 1% This Week

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Venus token can currently be bought for approximately $4.63 or 0.00023969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $56.29 million and $2.82 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,509.15 or 0.28516974 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011138 BTC.

About Venus

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.