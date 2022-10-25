Venus (XVS) Trading Up 1% This Week

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Venus token can currently be bought for approximately $4.63 or 0.00023969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $56.29 million and $2.82 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,509.15 or 0.28516974 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011138 BTC.
About Venus
Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. The official website for Venus is venus.io.
Venus Token Trading
