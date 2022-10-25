VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.33. VEON shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 8,454 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VEON in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of VEON by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 120,785,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354,043 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 445.1% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079,563 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in VEON by 89.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,619,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,299,000 after buying an additional 6,442,890 shares during the period. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP purchased a new position in VEON in the second quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

