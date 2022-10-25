Verge Trading Down 3.4% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $51.01 million and approximately $593,791.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,297.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021108 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00272025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00116629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.00745907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.69 or 0.00563214 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00241304 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,421,688 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

