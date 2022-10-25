Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $51.82 million and $906,252.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,209.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00279139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00123191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00715431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.53 or 0.00561745 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00237077 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,438,825 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

