Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Cut by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,109 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $169.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.72. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.36.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

