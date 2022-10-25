Vertcoin Hits Market Cap of $11.61 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000877 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $11.61 million and $59,788.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,270.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00278853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00123803 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.31 or 0.00716836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.82 or 0.00561489 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00236609 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,310,785 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

