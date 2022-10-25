Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.36.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of VERX stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. Vertex has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $22.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,055,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,055,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $698,255.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,204,398 shares of company stock worth $39,650,954 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vertex by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 547.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

