Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stake Trimmed by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Up 4.3 %

VRT opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 459.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.