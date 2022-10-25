Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6661 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIASP opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

