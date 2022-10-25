Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6661 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Via Renewables Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VIASP opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $26.25.
Via Renewables Company Profile
