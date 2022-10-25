Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.44.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.79. 3,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,255. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,334. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.