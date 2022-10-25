Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Trading Up 0.5%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.59. Approximately 69,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 92,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $3,132,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 411.2% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 139,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 112,465 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,915,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 788.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 76,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 36.7% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 179,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 48,056 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

