Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Trading Up 0.5%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.59. Approximately 69,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 92,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.