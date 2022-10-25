Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Shares Down 4.1%

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 41,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 68,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Vital Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.20 million and a P/E ratio of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.