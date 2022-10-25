Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

VOD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,848,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,871. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

