VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Acquires $158,976.98 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 18,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $158,976.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,738,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, Beat Kahli purchased 16,029 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $124,865.91.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $180,500.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Beat Kahli acquired 16,161 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $112,318.95.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Beat Kahli acquired 13,839 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $132,439.23.

On Monday, August 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $102,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00.

VOXX International Trading Up 4.1 %

VOXX International stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $202.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.20. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

VOXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital lowered VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Read More

