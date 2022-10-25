Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Sells $524,628.38 in Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Voya Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of VOYA traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.53. 2,358,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,834. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Voya Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 60.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

