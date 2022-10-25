W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16, RTT News reports. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $50.44 and a one year high of $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $283,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $78,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 178.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

