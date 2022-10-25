Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $10.03

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.03, but opened at $9.50. Waldencast shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31.
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
