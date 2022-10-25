Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $10.03

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.03, but opened at $9.50. Waldencast shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Waldencast Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

About Waldencast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Waldencast by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,092,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,464,000 after buying an additional 1,906,998 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waldencast by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after buying an additional 72,975 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in Waldencast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,365,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,528,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC grew its stake in Waldencast by 865.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 619,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 555,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,597,000.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

