Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 142 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 8,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $3,415,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,006,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $3,415,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,006,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,279,377 shares of company stock worth $90,580,735 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $89.32. 46,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,586,628. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.53 and a 200 day moving average of $99.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.50%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

