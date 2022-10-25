Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 26,025 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 1,577.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,025 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

VIS traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.88. 272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,455. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.68 and a 200 day moving average of $173.69.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

