Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $15.78 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 0.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,974. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.70. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.94.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

