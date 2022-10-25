Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,127,000. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.54. The company had a trading volume of 82,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,596. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.11.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.