Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of MSA Safety worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in MSA Safety by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,827,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,483,000 after buying an additional 171,809 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 565,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,623,000 after buying an additional 114,210 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 37,267 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 164,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 563.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 24,377 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

MSA Safety Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,209.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MSA traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.75 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.29.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.39%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

