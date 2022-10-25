Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 7,734 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.83% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 107,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2,349.0% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 123,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 118,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $602,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,273. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

