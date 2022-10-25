Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Trimmed by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after buying an additional 2,911,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,481,000 after acquiring an additional 601,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $321,022,000 after buying an additional 323,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,121,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

