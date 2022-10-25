Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Raised to $41.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WBA. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

WBA opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

