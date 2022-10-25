Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $35.23 million and approximately $708,534.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00083372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00059680 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024928 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007610 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000184 BTC.

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

