WaykiChain Governance Coin Price Tops $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (WGRT)

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 25th. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a total market cap of $99.58 million and $130,111.00 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,984.39 or 0.29642324 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011577 BTC.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official website is www.waykichain.com.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

