Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Wells Fargo & Company

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Weber to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Shares of NYSE:WEBR opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. Weber has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 38.11 and a beta of -0.27.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $527.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.17 million. Weber had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Weber will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Weber by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Weber by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Weber by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Weber by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Weber by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

